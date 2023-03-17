Hong Kong boyband Mirror release debut English single ‘Rumours’

Hong Kong boyband Mirror have released ‘Rumours’, their first-ever English language single.

Released today (March 17), the track EDM-laced song sees the 12-member group sing about the rumours surrounding a potential relationship. “I think you heard / rumo-rumo-rumo-rumours / Buckle up, baby we’re going for a drive now,” they sing in the track’s chorus.

Listen to Mirror’s ‘Rumours’ below.

The track – their first of the year – comes around eight months after the group were involved in a tragic accident during a live show in Hong Kong that resulted in a hanging LED screen falling and crashing onto two dancers, leaving one of them severely injured and in critical condition.

The screen collapse left dancer Mo Lee Kai-yin facing permanent vertebrae and nerve damage after it struck him in the neck as it fell, dislocating the third and fourth sections of Lee’s cervical vertebrae in the accident.

In November, the dancer’s father Derek Li revealed that he had recovered enough to take a shower for the first time in four months, the Straits Times reported.

In late January this year, three contractors were charged with conspiracy to defraud over their involvement in the screen collapse incident. The three were arrested following investigations that showed the contractors deliberately underreporting the weight of equipment in order to speed up the approval process for the concert. They are currently out on bail, with the case set to be heard in court on March 27, per Variety.

Mirror member Edan Lui said in a statement to the Associated Press that “We will never say that we already got through it”.