Missy Elliott shares incredible fan-made tribute to her hit ‘The Rain’

Missy Elliott has shared an incredible fan-made video that pays tribute to her 1997 hit ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’.

The song, which samples Ann Peebles’ 1973 single ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, was produced by Timbaland and appeared on her groundbreaking debut album ‘Supa Dupa Fly’, which also spawned the hits ‘Sock It 2 Me’ and ‘Beep Me 911’.

Even bigger than the song itself, the Hype Williams-directed video took on cult status thanks mostly to Missy’s leather blow up suit, which resembles an inflated bin bag.

Nominated for Best Rap Video at the 1997 MTV VMAs, the video also featured cameos from Timbaland, Diddy, Lil’ Kim, Total, Da Brat, and a host of others.

Last night (August 30), Missy took to Instagram to share a clip of a fan recreating the song’s video, complete with rain and bin bag – and the results are incredible.

“Hold all the way up,” Missy captioned the clip. “I PROMISE I WAS NOT READY for the Me Me Me Me & the I got the Armor oil to shine up the stain! Nor was I PREPARD for the Vicky Vicky Vicky part at the end either. oh you SNAPPED!”

See the fan-made video below:

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has shared her new remix of ‘Levitating’, featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

As previously reported, the reworking of the track comes from The Blessed Madonna (fka The Black Madonna).

Lipa said of the track: “I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ and the absolute queens Missy Elliott and Madonna joined me for an epic remix of ‘Levitating’.”

Missy Elliott added: “I am humbly grateful that Dua asked me to be a part of this record because I am a fan of her work and I love the whole 80’s vibes that her music gives. When her team sent the track, I was like ‘ooooh this is fire!’ and I immediately recorded my verse. She heard it and loved it and here we are!”