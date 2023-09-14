Mitch Rowland shares why he took back ‘Here Comes The Comeback’ from Harry Styles

Mitch Rowland has released his newest single ‘Here Comes The Comeback’ and revealed he took back the track from Harry Styles.

‘Here Comes The Comeback’ marks Rowland’s third single from his forthcoming debut LP ‘Come June’. The track follows ‘Bluebells’ and the title track ‘Come June’. Speaking of the creation of the song in a press release, Rowland explained that it came about in a different way than how he usually writes his songs.

“I completely realised it with Sarah [Jones, Styles’ drummer and wife of Rowland] over one evening,” he said. “I was strumming something and she was playing a synthesiser and tapping out an electronic drum beat. We made a quick arrangement with all the parts we were playing. Sarah was engineering, so we dumped it into her laptop. Then I walked out of the room and the lyrics came all at once, in one breath. Never happens like that.”

Advertisement

Rowland originally toyed with the idea of giving the track to Styles but ended up keeping it for himself. Speaking to NME, the singer explained: “When I made it, I was kind of embarrassed by it and I didn’t think it was something for me. I didn’t hear the strengths in it at the time. Sarah said, ‘Play it for Harry’ and I was like, ‘No!’ Then about 24 hours later, I sent it to him and immediately, he loved it.”

He continued: “Every time I saw him he’d be playing it off his phone so I thought, ‘Hm, maybe there’s something in it’. Eventually, we were making part of ‘Harry’s House’ and he’s like, ‘Can I have it?’ So I did hear him sing on it and it stayed like that for a while, then he put it on the shelf and no one talked about it so I asked for it back.”

After receiving the track back from Styles, Rowland kept hearing his voice within the track so he decided to have the pop icon provide some backing vocals midway through the song.

“I kept hearing his voice on it when it wasn’t there, though, so I was like, ‘It’d be fun if you came back on it a little bit’, so I think he comes in on the second verse and stays in for a little bit,” Rowland told NME.

‘Come June’ is set for release on October 6 via Giant Music/Erskine. Pre-order the album here. Rowland is set to play a release day concert on October 6 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, California. Tickets will go on sale here tomorrow (September 15) at 10am.