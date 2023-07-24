Mitski announces new album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’

Mitski has announced her seventh studio album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’.

On Sunday night (July 23), the singer-songwriter sent out a newsletter to her fans that included a voice memo, through which she revealed the title of the upcoming album. She also shared that the album’s first single – which has yet to receive a title – will arrive on Wednesday (July 26).

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out. It’s called ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday,” Mitski said in the voice memo.

Listen to Mitski’s voice memo below.

The announcement did not reveal any further information surrounding the upcoming album, including its release date or track listing. ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’ will be the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Mitski’s celebrated sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’, which arrived in February 2022.

That record scored a four-star review from NME‘s El Hunt, who wrote: “With each record, Mitski’s sound has grown bigger and grander – all while keeping the raw drama of her piano-driven 2012 debut album ‘Lush’ and 2016’s ‘Puberty 2’’s air of haunting gloom. ’Laurel Hell’ often pairs darkness with strobing lights. After exploring the isolation of feeling like a “nobody“, Mitski’s explorations of being somebody prove just as compelling.”

‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for puting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’”.