Mitski has returned with a brand new single – watch the video for ‘Bug Like An Angel’ below.

This week, the singer announced details of a new album titled ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’.

Now, it has been confirmed that the singer-songwriter’s follow-up to 2022’s ‘Laurel Hell’ will come out on September 15 via Dead Oceans.

On Sunday night (July 23), the singer-songwriter sent out a newsletter to her fans that included a voice memo, through which she revealed the title of the upcoming album.

“Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out. It’s called ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We’, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday,” Mitski said in the voice memo.

Watch the video for ‘Bug Like An Angel’, directed by Noel Paul, below.

In a new statement to fans, Mitski said that she had re-negotiated her contract with her label and wants to make more music in the future, having hinted at a potential retirement in the past.

“There are a lot of things about working in the music industry, and about being in the public eye, that feels like it goes against my nature,” she began.

“I think you all might have seen me struggle with it, from time to time! But I am also in a miraculously lucky position, to be able to make music with resources and time, and to have an audience like you who give me the opportunity to perform. Ultimately, I recognised that I really want to keep making music, and I’m willing to take the difficult stuff with the wonderful stuff — like any job, or relationship, or worthwhile thing in life.”

She added: “So I renegotiated my contract with my label, and decided to keep making records. Thank you so much for your patience and support while I found my way here. I love you!”

‘Laurel Hell’ was named NME‘s 21st best album of 2022, with Rhian Daly praising Mitski for puting “her relationship with her status in the spotlight under a microscope, deftly analysing the intersection of art and self-worth with the sharpness of the titular tool in ‘Working For The Knife’”.