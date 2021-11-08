Mitski to release new song ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow

Mitski will release a brand new song called ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow, the musician has announced on social media.

The US artist recently announced her return, sharing her first new material since her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’ outside of collaborations and soundtrack work.

Now, more new music is on the way in the form of ‘The Only Heartbreaker’. Posting on her social media accounts, Mitski shared a teaser image that sees her looking back at the camera while surrounded by trees engulfed in flames.

The image also shared the times the track will be released tomorrow (November 5), noting them as 9am PT, 12pm ET and 5pm GMT.

In October, Mitski shared ‘Working For The Knife’, which was produced by her longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland. The musician explained the track was “about going from being a kid with a dream to a grown-up with a job, and feeling that, somewhere along the way, you got left behind”.

“It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognise your humanity, and seeing no way out of it,” she added.

The indie star also announced a UK and European tour for 2022, that she later added another London headline show to and upgraded a raft of the venues she was originally set to perform at due to demand for tickets.

In 2019, Mitski had to reassure her fans that she wasn’t quitting music after announcing details of what she called at the time her “last show indefinitely”. That gig took place at New York’s Central Park in September 2019.