Mitski returns with new track ‘Working For The Knife’ and announces UK and European tour

Mitski has returned with her new song ‘Working For The Knife’ and announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022.

The track directly follows on from her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’, and comes after the artist reassured her fans in 2019 that she wasn’t quitting music after announcing details of what would be her “last show indefinitely”.

‘Working For The Knife’ has been released this afternoon (October 5). Produced by longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland, the track, as Mitski explains, is “about going from being a kid with a dream to a grown-up with a job, and feeling that, somewhere along the way, you got left behind”.

Advertisement

“It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognise your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

The video for ‘Working For The Knife’, which you can watch above, was filmed at The Egg in Albany, New York and directed by Zia Anger, with Ashley Connor directing photography.

Mitski has also announced details of her UK and European tour for 2022 – her first shows on these shores since September 2018.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (October 8) from here, and you can see Mitski’s upcoming live dates below.

April 2022

21 – Marble Factory, Bristol

22 – University Stylus, Leeds

23 – Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

25 – Vicar Street, Dublin

26 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

28 – The Roundhouse, London

30 – Botanique, Brussels

Advertisement

May 2022

2 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

3 – Le Cabaret Sauvage, Paris

5 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

6 – Mascotte, Zurich

7 – Les Docks, Lausanne

9 – Metropol, Berlin

10 – Vega, Copenhagen

11 – Nalen, Stockholm

12t – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

14 – Fabrik, Hamburg

15 – Stollwerck, Cologne

17 – WUK, Vienna

18 – Rock Café, Prague

19 – Strom, Munich