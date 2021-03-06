Mitski shares new track ‘The Baddy Man’ from graphic novel soundtrack

Mitski has shared a new song, taken from her soundtrack to a new graphic novel – listen to ‘The Baddy Man’.

As revealed last year, the singer-songwriter was hired by Z2 Comics to create the score, which will accompany writer Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent King’s forthcoming novel, called This Is Where We Fall.

The soundtrack is set to arrive on May 5, and a synopsis for the novel describes it as “an innovative new science-fiction series… that delves into complex questions on science, faith and mankind’s need to believe in something bigger than itself”.

Speaking about the new project to Rolling Stone, Mitski said: “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

Listen to ‘The Baddy Man’ below.

Mitski’s last full-length album came with 2018’s ‘Be The Cowboy’, after which she announced details of her “last show indefinitely,” before promising fans she was not quitting music.

Reviewing that last show, in New York’s Central Park, NME wrote: “Most artists playing their final shows for the foreseeable would likely use some of their allotted performance time to make an emotional speech to their audience. Mitski keeps her words to a minimum, only pausing to tell the crowd she’s grateful for them and, later, to ask if she can play one more song.

“This is a musician who doesn’t need bells and whistles to create something beautiful. Who knows when we’ll see Mitski again but, whatever she does next, it feels like a safe bet that her return will be just as stunning as her goodbye.”

Since then, the musician has stayed largely quiet, though did collaborate with Allie X in early 2020 on new track ‘Susie Save Your Love’ from Allie’s album ‘Cape God’.

This January, she then shared a track called ‘Cop Car’, which appears on the soundtrack for The Turning.