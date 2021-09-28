Mnet and HYBE to bring back ‘I-LAND’ for a second season

TV network Mnet and entertainment agency HYBE are set to bring back their popular reality TV show I-LAND for a second season.

The second season of I-LAND is set to air in the first half of 2022, with casting for contesting currently ongoing. The forthcoming installment of the reality show is set to form a brand-new girl group that will debut under the management of HYBE subsidiary, Belift Lab.

On September 27, Mnet released a video teaser for I-LAND Season 2’s global audition process. Hopeful participants must be born from 2000 to 2009, and can choose to apply between the categories of vocals, rap or dance categories. The first round of applications began yesterday and will continue until October 10 at midnight KST.

Those who will pass the first round will be able to join the real-time video auditions, which art set to take place between October 24 and November 21, per KoreaJoongAngDaily. Video auditions will be held in South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, the United States and Australia.

The program’s first season, which aired from June to September 2020, launched the career of seven-member K-pop boyband ENHYPEN. The group is currently gearing up to release their first-ever studio album titled ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The record will be released on October 12.

‘Dimension : Dilemma’ will be ENHYPEN’s second release of 2021, following ‘Border : Carnival’. That project received a glowing four-star review from NME‘s Rhian Daly, who said that the group continued to “propel themselves even further into the kaleidoscopic atmosphere of the carnival that is fame” with the mini-album.