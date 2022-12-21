Chung Ha’s label to debut its first boyband in early 2023

MNH Entertainment has announced plans to debut its first-ever boy group sometime in early 2023.

The South Korean music label – home to artists such as Chung Ha, Kim Sang-hyun and VVON – made the announcement yesterday (December 20) that it has plans to launch its first and only boy group, tentatively called B.O.M (Boys Of MNH). According to a report from XSportsNews, B.O.M will comprise eight members in total, and includes I-LAND contestant Cho Kyung-min and Boys24 contestant Moon Jae-yun.

B.O.M are the result of an audition programme launched by the agency last year called WAG (World Audition for Guys), in search of aspiring singers and dancers who wished to debut under the company. According to MNH, all eight members of B.O.M were recruited from this programme, as they “showed a solid grip of the basics needed to succeed as an idol as well as charming visuals”, per a report from Mydaily, translated by Soompi.

Despite not having officially debuted, all eight members of B.O.M have already been unveiled and are currently active across several social media channels. Content starring the eight-piece – from song and dance covers to company-produced variety shows – are currently being shared on social media for fans.

However, a specific window for B.O.M’s debut and other information regarding their first official music as a band has yet to be shared by MNH Entertainment, however are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In other MNH Entertainment news, Chung Ha recently joined forces with Danish singer-songwriter Christopher for duet single ‘When I Get Old’, marking the second time both musicians have collaborated after they released ‘Bad Boy’ two years ago. Following ‘When I Get Old”s digital release, Christopher and Chung Ha performed the song, along with ‘Bad Boy’, live via Dingo Music.