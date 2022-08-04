MNL48 announce nationwide tour of the Philippines taking place this year

Filipino pop group MNL48 have announced a nationwide tour of the Philippines set to take place this year.

The P-pop group, which is now on its third generation of members, will be touring in support of their seventh single ‘No Way Man!’ on their ‘THE BREAKTHROUGH’ tour. No further details, such venue and ticketing, have been announced so far, with the group’s social media channels promising more information soon.

The announcement of MNL48’s tour follows a series of mall shows and performances at P-Pop Con in April and Tugatog Music Festival just last month, where the group performed alongside fellow P-pop groups like SB19 and artists like Zack Tabudlo.

"MNL48 THE BREAKTHROUGH"

NO WAY MAN NATIONWIDE TOUR We are thrilled to announce this year's Nationwide Tour for MNL48's 7th Single, No Way Man! MNLoves, you know the drill! Stay tuned and wait for more details! #MNL48TheBreakthrough #NoWayManNationwideTour pic.twitter.com/nKY5rpzSBZ — MNL48 (@mnl48official) August 3, 2022

MNL48 released ‘No Way Man!’ on April 1, and follows the tradition of the group to release covers of AKB48 songs with Tagalog lyrics. MNL48 has first began releasing singles in 2018 with ‘Aitakatta’, and have released their versions of other AKB48 hits like ‘High Tension’ and ‘River’.

The group’s main unit is currently composed of members Sandee Sugay Garcia, Ashley Nicole Tanael Somera, Dana Leanne Evangelista Brual, Guinevere Pahilanga Muse, Maria Jamie Beatrice Gallardo Alberto, Klaire Hugh Presno, rincess Rius Briquillo, Shekinah Igarta Arzaga and Dana Yzabel Divinagracia.

In other recent Filipino music news, gig venue Conspiracy Garden Cafe has ceased operations after 19 years of hosting acts like Ebe Dancel and Ben&Ben. Known for its acoustic gigs while also being a centre for arts, political discussion and civil society activism, the venue will be holding a farewell fundraiser this August 19.

“All artists who love the place to render songs and poetries for free” have been asked to perform on behalf of the venue at the farewell event, which aims to raise PHP500,000 to pay off existing liabilities and serve as seed funding should the Conspiracy brand continue.