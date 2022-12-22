MNL48 member Sheki announces solo project with debut single ‘Tell Me’

Sheki of Filipino pop group MNL48 has launched her solo project with the release of her debut single ‘Tell Me’.

The single, which was released on streaming platforms on December 21, sees the MNL48 leader putting forward a jazzy and sensual pop track emphasised by her rich vocals in a track she penned lyrics for. ‘Tell Me’ was also produced in collaboration with five songwriters from the US, Korea and Japan, according to a press release shared with NME.

Listen to Sheki’s ‘debut single ‘Tell Me’ below.

Sheki previously organised her ‘Sheki Sings’ project in December last year, which saw her collaborating with members of other AKB48 groups in eight regions to release cover videos of popular songs in those regions, including a cover of Alicia Key’s ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with JKT48’s SISCA and a cover of Stephanie Poetri’s ‘I Love You 3000’ with SGO48 member Kaycee.

MNL48 released their seventh single ‘No Way Man!’ on April 1, which follows the tradition of the group releasing covers of AKB48 songs with Tagalog lyrics. The group went on a nationwide tour in support of their single on their ‘THE BREAKTHROUGH’ tour, which was itself preceded by a series of mall shows and performances at P-Pop Con in April and Tugatog Music Festival just last month, where the group performed alongside fellow P-pop groups like SB19 and artists like Zack Tabudlo.

MNL48 first began releasing singles in 2018 with ‘Aitakatta’, and have released their versions of other AKB48 hits like ‘High Tension’ and ‘River’.

The group’s main unit is currently composed of Sheki, Sandee Sugay Garcia, Ashley Nicole Tanael Somera, Dana Leanne Evangelista Brual, Guinevere Pahilanga Muse, Maria Jamie Beatrice Gallardo Alberto, Klaire Hugh Presno, Princess Rius Briquillo, and Dana Yzabel Divinagracia.