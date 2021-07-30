MØ pays tribute to her fans on new track ‘Kindness’

MØ has returned with her second new track of 2021 – listen to ‘Kindness’ below.

The Danish pop star made her comeback back in May with the track ‘Live To Survive’, her first music since the release of her second album ‘Forever Neverland’ in 2018.

Now, she’s shared a second slice of her as-yet-unannounced third album, which is set to arrive this year.

‘Kindness’ is described as a love letter to MØ’s fans, and was co-written alongside Ariel Rechtshaid, Jam City and Yangze.

“I wrote it at a time when I was feeling, like a lot of people, disconnected from the physical world,” MØ said in a statement. “Despite being isolated, there was this beautiful connection and support from my fans and from our little online community, which I was so thankful for.

“I wrote the first demo in Copenhagen on a beat by my friend Yangze. Ariel Rechtshaid then joined the process and – working online and across timezones – we made this song take shape.”

Listen to ‘Kindness’ below:

MØ’s second album ‘Forever Neverland’, which followed her mega-hit collaboration with Major Lazer, ‘Lean On’, dropped in 2018.

A four-star NME review of the album said: “Equally inspired by the Spice Girls and Sonic Youth, MØ is an intriguingly offbeat artist with a very modern, streaming era problem: her biggest hits by far have been features on other people’s songs, namely the Major Lazer bangers ‘Lean On’ and ‘Cold Water’.

“On this evidence, though, MØ’s own music deserves to find a wider audience. By turns anthemic, experimental and boldly poptastic, ‘Forever Neverland’ hits multiple grooves, proving she’s a fascinating, multifaceted musician in her own right. As an artist, she’s much more than someone to lean on.”