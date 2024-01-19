MOBO Awards announce performers and hosts for 2024

The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards is set to take place at the start of next month, and the show’s organisers have now confirmed details of the ceremony.

The show is being held at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on February 7, and it has been announced that comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and presenter Indiyah Polack will host the awards. Tickets for the show are available here.

The nominees for the ceremony were announced in December, with Little Mix and Stormzy leading the way with four nominations apiece. Central Cee, PinkPantheress, J Hus and Raye have received three nominations each. See the full list of nominees here.

Advertisement

It has also been announced that DJ Spoony, Byron Messia and Soul II Soul will all be performing on the night, with many more live acts still to be announced.

Aléshé has said: “This is just massive and I am so honoured. The MOBO Awards are something you grow up watching and now to be able to say I’m a part of it… it’s an amazing feeling. Indiyah and I are gonna bring some VIBES!”

“Having watched the MOBO Awards since I was young, then getting to present an award last year, to now hosting the show with Babatúndé… this is like the hugest job ever, and I’m excited!” added Polack. “There are so many artists I listen to that have been nominated as well, so it’s going to be a real ‘pinch me’ moment on the night.”

MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE has said: “We are thrilled to announce Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack as the charismatic hosts for the 26th MOBO Awards. They share such energy and chemistry, as I saw for myself when we met, and it will be a dynamic combination for the vibrant and spectacular awards show. I know they will pull out all the stops on the night!”

DJ Spoony’s set will celebrate 30 years of UK garage, while Soul II Soul will play on the night that they are also receiving the MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement

Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event which was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.