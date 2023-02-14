Moby tried to start metal bands with Björk, Tommy Lee and Dimebag Darrell

Moby has revealed that he has previously tried to start metal bands with Björk, Tommy Lee and Dimebag Darrell.

The New York-born singer-songwriter/producer recently participated in NME‘s ‘Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?!’ quiz following the release of his new documentary film Punk Rock Vegan Movie.

To kick off the Q&A interview, NME asked Moby if he could remember the name of the supergroup he almost formed with Mötley Crüe drummer Lee, and Pantera‘s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

“[Laughs] The Sober Fucks,” he responded. “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I.”

Moby continued: “I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”

NME then pressed the musician on whether he had ever approached any other artists to start an extracurricular band with.

“In the early ’90s, I was having brunch with Björk and said: ‘We should start a heavy metal band together’,” Moby recalled. “She was very polite, but she had no idea what I was talking about! “It was so far outside of her realm of consideration that it didn’t even register!” Advertisement Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which written, directed and scored by Moby, delves into “the surprising history of punk rock and animal rights activism”. The doc features interviews with “dozens of punk rock legends” including Rob Zombie, Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, and Ian MacKaye. Elsewhere in the latest ‘…Braincells’ quiz, Moby explained that he was introduced to “the world of punk rock and animal rights” back in 1982.