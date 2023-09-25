Listen to Model/Actriz’s eclectic playlist to accompany The Cover

Model/Actriz have compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME cover story.

The Brooklyn band feature on The Cover this week (September 25) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Model/Actriz can be read here.

To celebrate, Model/Actriz have curated a playlist titled ‘I Was Just Thinking ’Bout Y’all’, and it features a vast array of artists, from Kylie Minogue (‘Tension) to Icelandic alt-rockers The Sugarcubes (‘Birthday’) and ‘Defeated Clown’, a track from the Joker soundtrack. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

In March, the four-piece shared their debut album ‘Dogsbody’, the long-awaited follow-up to 2017 EP ‘No’. Since then, they have gone on to tour across both sides of the Atlantic extensively, also appearing at Austin’s SXSW festival. They will return to the UK in November, with a milestone headline date at London’s 1600-capacity Fabric in the diary.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten described Model/Actriz’s gigs with high praise: “They’re such a mad, thrilling live band, particularly when they attack the bass. The energy is just crazy and fucking cool.”

In their interview for The Cover, the band’s Ruben Radleur discussed how they have developed their reputation in the live arena. “Releasing ‘Dogsbody’ was one of the most important days of my life; it really was a coming-of-age moment,” he said.

“We’re just so grateful to be able to be playing live again. When we have the opportunity to give it our all, we do – that’s who we are and it’s our duty.”

Read The Cover story with Model/Actriz in full here.