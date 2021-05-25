Modest Mouse share new single ‘Leave a Light On’

Modest Mouse have shared their second single of 2021, ‘Leave a Light On’.

The new follows the release of ‘We Are Between’ at the start of the month, which was the band’s first official single in two years. Both songs will appear on ‘The Golden Casket’, the band’s seventh studio album, which is set for release on June 25 via Epic Records.

Modest Mouse’s mainstay members, frontman Isaac Brock and drummer Jeremiah Green – co-wrote ‘Leave a Light On’ with multi-instrumentalist Russell Higbee and percussionist Ben Massarella. They have served as members of Modest Mouse since 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Listen to ‘Leave a Light On’ below:

To launch ‘The Golden Casket’, the band are scheduled to embark on a North American tour from late July through to October. Future Islands will perform with the band on five dates – Seattle, Morrison, Oklahoma City, Nashville and Cincinnati.

Following the conclusion of their world tour in support of their previous album, 2015’s ‘Strangers to Ourselves’, the band were largely inactive for several years. This changed in 2019, when the band co-headlined a North American tour with The Black Keys and released several stand-alone singles: ‘Poison the Well’, ‘I’m Still Here’ and ‘Ice Cream Party’.

In 2020, the band were featured on the soundtrack to Skater XL with their song ‘Paper Thin Walls’.