Korean music label Modhaus to launch first K-pop girl group tripleS, formed with NFT-based fan-voted members

South Korean music label Modhaus has announced the impending launch of its first K-pop girl group, comprising members selected by fans through an NFT-based voting process.

Yahoo News reported on September 28 that tripleS, Modhaus’ first K-pop act, are the first group in K-pop to utilise blockchain technology as a means to select its members through “leveraging NFT governance”. Fans who were involved in the voting process – dubbed Gravity – used blockchain technology to cast their votes for their favourite members, which Modhaus hopes gives fans more power by being fully interactive with tripleS.

The first voting period ran from September 21 to 25, which saw roughly 8,000 NFT holders cast a total of 4,417 votes for their favourite members. The event also generated a total of 4,728 transactions on Polygon.

In comparison to other conventional K-pop voting systems, Modhaus’ voting system grants fans who have purchased tripleS NFTs the eligibility to cast votes. One NFT generates one voting token (called COMO). During the voting period, 10,774 COMO were used in total.

The entire tripleS voting process assisted in determining two sub-units – Acid Angel from Asia (AAA) and +(KR)ystal Eyes (KR). According to Yahoo News, AAA “represents a completely new dance style from the current K-Pop genre”, whereas KR is meant to deliver a “‘traditional’ K-Pop experience with dynamic sounds and flamboyant style”. At the time of publication, only eight tripleS members have been determined, while the voting period for the remaining 16 spots has yet to commence.

Headed by Jaden Jeong, best known as the former creative director of girl group LOONA, Modhaus’ vision for tripleS involves the creation and subsequent operation of K-pop groups to be community-based, rather than a traditional top-down structure.

“The first Gravity was a smashing success, proving that fans are really curious to be directly involved in the fate of a group,” Jaden Jeong told Yahoo News. “Korean entertainment is really rich and authentic, and by revolutionising how fans engage with it, we can really create something interesting and unique.”