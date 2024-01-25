Mogwai, Meshuggah, Explosions In The Sky to headline stacked ArcTanGent 2024

Mogwai and Explosions In The Sky have joined the previously announced Meshuggah as the headliners of ArcTanGent festival in 2024.

The post-rock and experimental festival will return to Fernhill Farm in Somerset for its 10th anniversary between August 14-17.

Also on the line-up will be Show Me The Body, Bo Ningen, a newly-reunited Brontide and a farewell show from Three Trapped Tigers.

Discussing the new additions to the line-up, festival organiser and booker James Scarlett said: “As we’re celebrating 10 years of ArcTanGent we made a list of the bands that have never played that we’ve always wanted to make it more special than ever, and naturally Mogwai were top of that list.

“We’re over the moon to also be bringing the likes of Electric Wizard and Clown Core to their first ever ATG. We weren’t lying when we said our 10th year is going to be the biggest ATG ever – it’s going to be biblical!”

Tickets are on sale for ArcTanGent 2024 now – you can purchase yours here.

NME previously hailed ArcTanGent as an “essential” festival, writing: “Based in a remote farm somewhere near Bristol, and comprising of a line-up of math-rock, post-rock, noise, esoteric metal and other such ‘fringe’ genres, it’s a weekend escape like no other on offer.”

Previous years have welcomed the likes of Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, and Russian Circles, with 2022 headlined by Deafheaven, who performed their classic album ‘Sunbather’ in full.