Moira Dela Torre to kick off world tour at Araneta Coliseum in February 2023

Filipino singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre has announced an upcoming stadium show in the Philippines next year ahead of her first world tour.

In an Instagram post, Dela Torre confirmed that she would be kicking off her tour – which has yet to be officially announced but has been teased as of September – with a show at the Araneta Coliseum on February 03 next year.

Tickets for the kick-off concert are now live and can be purchased via Ticketnet. Further details for the world tour have yet to be announced as of press time.

Recently, the ‘Before It Sinks In’ artist bagged four awards at the recently concluded Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Music, including Album of the Year for ‘Patawad’ and Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Female Recording Artist of the Year for ‘Paubaya.’

She also released a live performance series on YouTube last month with some of her most notable tracks, including ‘Dito Ka Lang,’ ‘Kumpas | Rewritten,’ and ‘Babalik Sa’yo.’ The singer first teased a world tour at the end of the performance videos.

Eight of the 12 tracks on her sophomore album ‘Patawad’ were co-written with her estranged husband, Jason Hernandez. The pair split earlier this year following Hernandez announcing that he had cheated on Dela Torre during their relationship. He released ‘Ako Nalang’ in October, which has been heavily speculated to be about their relationship.