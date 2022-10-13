Moira Dela Torre, Nadine Lustre, Kiana Valenciano and more win big at 13th Star Awards for Music

Moira Dela Torre has swept the 13th Star Awards for Music, taking home the night’s two biggest honours with her sophomore studio album ‘Patawad’.

The singer triumphed in the headlining Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories for ‘Patawad’ and its fan-favourite hit single ‘Paubaya’. The track also won Dela Torre the Female Recording Artist of the Year award and took home Music Video of the Year.

In other news coming out of the award show, Nadine Lustre‘s ‘Wildest Dreams’ won Pop Abum of the Year while Kiana Valenciano beat out Kyrill’s ‘Gunita’ and Lirah’s ‘Bakit Hindi’ for Female R&B Artist of the Year. Ben&Ben‘s 2020 hit ‘Di Ka Sayang’ also clinched them the Duo/Group Artist of the Year award.

Dela Torre released ‘Patawad’ in 2020. The 13-track album centres around a trilogy of songs ‘Patawad, Paalam’ with I Belong To The Zoo, ‘Paalam’ with Ben&Ben and the title track, which also received music videos that told the story of a couple struggling with their breakup.

Notably, Dela Torre wrote eight of the album’s tracks alongside her husband Jason Hernandez.

She recently revealed plans for a 2023 world tour following her run as one of the judges on Idol Philippines season 2, which wrapped on September 18. No further details including tour dates and ticketing details have been released as of yet, though the singer has promised details are forthcoming.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo for his emotional ballad ‘Iba’, the first time the two have worked together. The single followed her own twin singles, ‘Pabilin’ and ‘Pagitan’ in late October last year, as well as a festive cover of ‘Silent Night’ in December.

The 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music winners are:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Patawad’

SONG OF THE YEAR: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Moira Dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Christian Bautista – ‘Bukas Wala Nang Ulan’

DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ben& Ben – ‘Di Ka Sayang’

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Nadine Lustre – ‘Wildest Dreams’

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Kaimerah – ‘Kaimerah’

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Agsunta – ‘Sa Huling Pagkikita’

RAP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Heartbreak Szn 2 – ‘Because’

RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Aikee – ‘Mapa’