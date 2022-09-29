Moira dela Torre teases plans to kick off world tour in 2023

Filipino singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre has teased a world tour set to take place in 2023.

Dela Torre revealed the tour in an announcement at the very end of her new ‘Dito Ka Lang’ live performance video on her official YouTube page. No further details including tour dates and ticketing details have been released as of the time of writing, though the announcement promises information will be coming soon.

The ‘Tagpuan’ singer has just finished a run as one of the judges on Idol Philippines season 2, wrapping the season on September 18.

Dela Torre last released the twin singles, ‘Pabilin’ and ‘Pagitan’ in late October last year, followed by rendition of Christmas song ‘Silent Night’ in December. The singles – which form a duology – tell a story of a parent and child. The first song, ‘Pabilin’ is sung from the perspective of the child, while ‘Pagitan’ is sung from the parent’s perspective.

The singles were accompanied by the release of The Halfway Point, a documentary-concert film that explores the stories behind each song from Moira’s first two studio albums ‘Malaya’ and ‘Patawad’, as well as the lessons the musician learnt along her career.

The film also features appearances and performances from Moira Dela Torre’s collaborators including Ben&Ben, I Belong To The Zoo and Erik Santos.

Prior to the release of ‘Pabilin’ and ‘Pagitan’, Moira Dela Torre collaborated with folk-pop group Ben&Ben for ‘Pasalubong’ off their most recent album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo for his emotional ballad ‘Iba’, the first time the two have worked together. The two were also both big winners at the recent 7th Wish Music Awards. The latter cliched the awards for Artist Of The Year and Contemporary Folk Song Of The Year, while the former was crowned Breakthrough Artist Of The Year.