Mokkoji Korea announces Malaysia concert featuring Jeon Somi, ASTRO’s MOONBIN & SANHA and more

Mokkoji Korea, a Hallyu festival organised by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has announced a concert taking place in Malaysia this November.

‘MOKKOJI Concert in Malaysia’ will see Hallyu acts Jeon Somi, BLANK2Y and ASTRO duo MOONBIN & SANHA performing at Hall 10 and 11 of the MITEC trade and exhibition centre in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur this November 11 and 12. Additional details such as ticket prices have not been released as of the time of writing, with the organisers promising the information will be released on the Mokkoji Korea website soon.

This is the second Mokkoji concert to be held outside South Korea, having held the ‘MOKKOJI Concert in Uzbekistan’ on August 17 featuring EXO‘s Kai, Ailee and F.Able.

First launched in 2020 as a live-streamed festival which included special online fan meetings in Kazakhstan, Myanmar and the Philippines, the first edition of Mokkoji Korea featured performances from Goldenchild, Lovelyz, The Boyz and more. The festival also held interactive live talk shows with various Kpop artists.

The 2021 edition, which was also held via live stream, featured a performance by Kpop veterans Super Junior as the highlight of the festival.

Jeon Somi most recently released the music video for ‘Anyone’, a cut from her first full-length album ‘XOXO’, in December last year. The album itself was spearheaded by Somi, taking lead on the conception and production of the album. “Fuck it, I just did it,” she said, when asked about taking creative control over her debut studio album. “This is all mine. At the end [of the day], like the music that I’m putting out, the music video that I’m putting out. It’s all mine,” added the singer.

MOONBIN & SANHA recently spoke to NME about their newfound adult sound on ‘REFUGE’ earlier this year, with MOONBIN describing their comeback efforts as a “darker, more mature concept”. SANHA explained, “When we heard the guide versions of all the tracks and received the first draft of the choreography, we thought, ‘Oh, this is more difficult than last time,’ because the choreography was so difficult.

“But when we heard the completed album, I felt like we had kind of evolved, and it [gave us] an opportunity to mature.”