MOMOLAND’s agency to launch new “global” girl group in June

MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, is gearing up to launch a brand-new group soon.

Today (April 26), CEO Lee Hyung-jin spoke to South Korean news outlet Star News in new interview, where he revealed that the agency is preparing to debut a new girl group sometime in June. The upcoming act, named LAPILLUS, will include members who speak Spanish, English, Tagalog, Chinese and Japanese.

Two members of the forthcoming group have since been revealed, and they are Japanese trainee Nonaka Shana, who recently appeared on Mnet’s reality TV competition show Girls Planet 999, along with Chantal Videla (known as Chanty), a Filipino-Argentinian model and actress.

The duo have been active on MLD Entertainment’s YouTube ‘NADOL’ series, where they had introduced themselves as foreign trainees hoping to becoming K-pop idols in Korea. Lee added that the remaining members of LAPILLUS will be revealed sequentially from late-May onwards.

MLD Entertainment is home to K-pop girl group MOMOLAND, along with the boyband T1419. The former’s most recent project was the single ‘Yummy Yummy Love’, which was released back in January in collaboration with Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

Earlier this year, Former MOMOLAND member Daisy has revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-groupmates since 2019, during a Q&A session on Instagram. Daisy also addressed several questions regarding her former management agency, MLD Entertainment, and more.

In other K-pop news, boy band ASTRO are set to release their third studio album ‘Drive To The Starry Road’ in May, a week after their main vocalist, MJ, departs for his mandatory military service. The forthcoming record will mark the group’s first comeback in nine months, since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Switch On’.