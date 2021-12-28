MOMOLAND to return with new music after year-long absence

MOMOLAND have confirmed that they will be making their long-awaited comeback early next year.

A representative from the girl group’s label MLD Entertainment told South Korean news outlet Osen that the six-member act are slated to release a new music next month, on January 14. The report adds that MOMOLAND are currently in the final stages of preparing for their long-awaited comeback.

MOMOLAND’s upcoming release will come almost an entire year after ‘Wrap Me In Plastic’, their February 2021 collaboration with producer CHROMANCE. Meanwhile, the group’s last non-collaborative release was the 2020 single album ‘Ready Or Not’.

Prior to this, MLD Entertainment had announced plans to launch a brand-new girl group sometime in the first half of 2022. The upcoming K-pop act will mark the company’s first female idol group since MOMOLAND’s debut in 2016.

The agency also announced that Girls Planet 999 contestant Nonaka Shana will be joining the line-up for the upcoming group. Shana was one of the finalists on the popular Mnet-produced idol survival reality series, which aired its final episode in October.

In other K-pop, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a stripped-back cover of ‘Wildfire’, a song by US R&B musician Cautious Clay. It’s one of the many covers the Korean-Australian singer has posted online this year.

Rosé posted a video of her singing and playing the song on a pale pink electric guitar to her personal Instagram account on December 27. Cautious Clay later reposted the video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Hey! That’s my song” and a purple heart emoji.