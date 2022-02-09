Ex-MOMOLAND’s Daisy says she hasn’t spoken to her former members since 2019

Former MOMOLAND member Daisy has revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-groupmates since 2019.

Earlier today (February 9), the K-pop idol took to her newly launched Instagram account to answer questions about her whereabouts following her departure from MOMOLAND in 2020. During the series of Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that she has not been in contact with her former groupmates since 2019.

“We haven’t spoken since 2019!” the idol’s Instagram story reads. “Respectfully, this is the last time I’ll be answering this question.”

Daisy also addressed several questions regarding her former management agency, MLD Entertainment. Two years ago, she terminated her contract with the agency following a lawsuit for withholding 66 million won from her earnings in order to pay for Finding MOMOLAND’s production costs.

Daisy subsequently won her case against MLD Entertainment, per Soompi, but she revealed that the agency has since filed a petition of appeal. “They filed an appeal to the court and I don’t really know what happened after that(?????),” she claimed.

Elsewhere in the Instagram Q&A session, Daisy revealed that she did not know why her departure from the group was not publicly addressed by MLD Entertainment, adding that she feels it was “unfair and confusing” for both herself and fans.

“I felt like there wasn’t any closure for those of you who were waiting and I’m really sorry that it was never officially announced,” she wrote.

Daisy originally joined MOMOLAND in 2017, alongside member Taeha. However, Taeha would leave the group in late 2019 at the same time as founding member Yeonwoo, before Daisy followed in early 2020.

Last month, MOMOLAND made their return with the song ‘Yummy Yummy Love’, featuring Natti Natasha. The track was their first release after a year-long absence, following ‘Wrap Me In Plastic’, their February 2021 collaboration with producer CHROMANCE.