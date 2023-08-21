Ex-MOMOLAND’s Jane denies rumours that she used to date SEVENTEEN’s Joshua

Former MOMOLAND member Jane has denied rumours that she used to date Joshua of K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN.

Earlier this month, ex-MOMOLAND member Jane was linked to an online post that claimed SEVENTEEN’s Joshua used to date a female K-pop idol. These claims came shortly after rumours that Joshua is dating South Korean influencer Cho Mi-young.

According to Koreaboo, the post did not directly name Jane, but had alleged that the female K-pop idol in question was from a group with “a small domestic fandom” and had “only a few hit songs”.

Jane has since denied the rumours in a statement, saying that she has “never once [been] in a personal setting the person with whom I’m being linked”, per Soompi. “In fact, even the people around me have never seen him [in a personal setting], and we have absolutely no connection whatsoever.”

The former MOMOLAND member added that she has been aware of the rumours since “a long time ago”, revealing that “made lots of phone calls to my agency” about the alleged relationship. “I even faced misunderstandings at my agency because of this,” she added.

“But because I stayed silent, [the rumors] became solidified as fact. Because now, I really, really, really don’t want any misunderstandings, no matter what they are, I’m saying this with an upset heart,” Jane said.

Meanwhile, Jane left long-time label MLD Entertainment this February, alongside the other MOMOLAND members. Soon after, the group also confirmed that they would be disbanding after seven years together.