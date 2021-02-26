MonoloQue remake a traditional gamelan song on ‘Nongga’ featuring Aizat Amdan

Malaysian experimental rock band MonoloQue have teamed up with singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan on their new single ‘Nongga’, a remake of a traditional Malay gamelan song.

The soothing, hypnotic track arrived on major streaming services today (February 26). It’s part of MonoloQue’s forthcoming album ‘Lagu Perang (Bunyi Gamelan Melayu di Abad ke 21)’, or ‘War Song (Malay Gamelan Sounds in the 21st Century)’.

Listen to ‘Nongga’ below:

MonoloQue have described ‘Lagu Perang’ as an “amelioration of traditional culture, language, and legacy” on Instagram. The band have yet to confirm its tracklist or release date, but they have announced that the first physical release would come in the form of a double LP. The pre-order for the double LP is priced at RM279, an exclusive rate for the first 100 units, and is available now.

Formed in 2004, MonoloQue is fronted by Loque, real name Khairil Ridzwan Anuar, who is the guitarist of defunct grunge band Butterfingers. Other members of MonoloQue are guitarist Ijoo, bassist Dax, keyboardist AJ, percussionist Erfy Arwis, and Bakri Ismail on drums.

MonoloQue’s upcoming album is their third full-length release. They debuted with ‘Hikayat Halimunan Abad Ke-21: Jejak Tanah’ in 2012 and ‘Jangan Puja Sampai Kecewa’ in 2017.

On the other hand, Aizat Amdan shot to fame after appearing as a contestant on the fifth season of reality TV singing contest Akademi Fantasia in 2007. He released his debut album ‘Percubaan Pertama’ in 2008, followed by ‘Urusan Aizat Amdan’ in 2010.