MONSTA X’s I.M says he left agency Starship Entertainment because he “needed a new challenge with different meaning”

MONSTA X member I.M has addressed fans in a handwritten letter shedding light on his departure from the group’s agency Starship Entertainment.

On Monday (8 August), the label confirmed that all members but I.M had renewed their contracts with company through an announcement on MONSTA X’s official fan cafe site.

I.M will still continue to be a MONSTA X member and the group will continue activities as a sextet, Starship said.

Later that day, the 26-year-old rapper shared a handwritten letter on the same official fan cafe site to thank Starship Entertainment and the group’s fans, known as Monbebe.

“Seven years have gone by since I made my first start as a singer with Starship,” wrote I.M, per a Soompi translation. “As we’ve been together for a long time, I’ve grown fond [of Starship], but I thought I needed a new challenge with different meaning, so after a lot of thinking, I came to this decision. I want to sincerely thank my Starship family members who I’ve spent many days with, laughing and crying together up until now.

“To Monbebe, who created our happiest and brightest moments with us. I will prioritsze MONSTA X’s promotions and MONSTA X will be with Monbebe as six, like always.

“I love you Monbebe. I will become an Im Chang Kyun and I.M who shows you an image of continuing growth.”

Members Shownu, Kihyun and Hyungwon confirmed their contract renewal first back in May. I.M, Joohoney and Minhyuk’s contracts were still under discussion at the time.

The boyband recently collaborated with Dutch DJ and Producer Sam Feldt on his latest single ‘Late Night Feels’. This song is MONSTA X’s second group release of 2022, following title track ‘Love’ from their 11th mini-album ‘Shape of Love’, which was released in April.

MONSTA X are scheduled to headline US TV channel Nickelodeon’s first-ever music festival, NickFest, in Pasadena, California on October 22 and 23. They will be joined by The Kid LAROI, Alec Benjamin, Beabadoobee, Joshua Bassett, Tomorrow x Together collaborator Salem Ilese, and more.