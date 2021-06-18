MONSTA X on their journey as musicians: “If you don’t give up, doors will open for you”

MONSTA X have opened up about the creative process behind their latest mini-album as well as their journey as musicians.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Korea, MONSTA X members Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M opened up about the creative process behind their latest release ‘One Of A Kind’. The boyband also discussed their songwriting, fans and shared more about how group leader Shownu, who sat out of promotional activities for ‘One Of A Kind’ due to his health.

During the interview, rapper Joohoney shared advice about having perseverance when doing something, relating it to his own songwriting journey. The K-pop idol spearheaded the composing of their latest title track ‘Gambler’, which was the first time a member of the boyband helped pen one of their lead singles.

“When I first debuted, I made the non-title songs first. Then after seven years, my song finally became the title song,” Joohoney said. “If you don’t give up and keep working on your own thing, doors will open for you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, member I.M also opened up about their songwriting process. “I think it’s probably the same for most people who write songs, but when I compose songs for the team, I think about the members a lot,” he said

Later, the group also shared more about the condition of their leader, Shownu, who is currently taking a hiatus to recover from an eye injury. “We did the preparations for this album in advance, so he worked hard then, and he’s resting well now,” revealed Joohoney. “He supports us and watches everything we do, so there’s no need to worry.”

In other MONSTA X news, the boyband are reportedly working on their second English-language album. This is according to Eshy Gazit, CEO and founder of Gramophone Media, who confirmed in a new interview with Billboard that his new label Intertwine will release the South Korean boyband’s follow-up to 2020’s ‘All About Luv’.