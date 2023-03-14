MONSTA X’s Minhyuk confirms he’ll enlist in the military soon

K-pop idol Minhyuk, a member of the boyband MONSTA X, has confirmed that he’s set to enlist in the South Korean military very soon.

Yesterday (March 13), the singer shared a handwritten letter, per TV Report, on the group’s fan cafe site to inform fans of his enlistment date. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied male citizens must serve a military term of 18-21 months.

Minhyuk revealed that he will be enlisting on April 4, adding that he is already “feeling sad” about the situation. “I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time,” he added, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“I will use this upcoming period as a time to make myself stronger and become a cooler Minhyuk. I’m already excited to receive Monbebe’s (MONSTA X’s fandom) even greater love,” he wrote. “Also, I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad. ”

Minhyuk then thanked fans for “always giving so much love”, before ending off saying that he’ll “be back soon”.

Minhyuk will be the second member of MONSTA X to enlist in the South Korean military, following Shownu in July 2021. The latter is set to be discharged on April 21, about two weeks after Minhyuk’s enlistment.

Meanwhile, the boyband recently made their return with the mini-album ‘Reason’, led by the single ‘Beautiful Liar’. The project was also the group’s first release since rapper departed longtime agency Starship Entertainment in August 2022.

MONSTA X are also set to headline the first day of the upcoming We Bridge music festival in Las Vegas. They will be appearing alongside Jessi, Dreamcatcher, CIX and Kang Daniel.