MONSTA X to drop new single ‘One Day’ later this month

MONSTA X have announced the upcoming release of a brand-new single called ‘One Day’ later this month.

Yesterday (September 1), the K-pop boyband took to their official Twitter page to release a teaser image for their forthcoming release. The image features an English phrase embedded on the photo which reads, “Wish you the best with somebody new / But they’ll never love ya like I do.”

According to the tweet, ‘One Day’ will be released on September 10. As of writing, it’s currently unclear whether MONSTA X’s upcoming single will be accompanied by a larger body of work. More details are expected in the coming days.

The announcement of ‘One Day’ comes shortly after MONSTA X released a project single titled ‘Kiss Or Death’ in July. The track also recived a music video what is exclusive to the fan community app Universe.

‘Kiss Or Death’ was also leader Shownu’s last participation in the group’s music releases from the group before enlisting for mandatory military service at the end of that same month.

In June, the group had also dropped their ninth mini-album ‘One Of A Kind’, which featured the lead single ‘Gambler’. NME’s Ruby C gave the record four out of five stars in her review, describing it as a “gamble, so to speak, that paid off”.

“MONSTA X took a leap of faith with their latest wild card, but ‘One Of A Kind’ manages to display their unique colours while also fearlessly pushing creative, lyrical and even linguistic boundaries,” she wrote.