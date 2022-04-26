MONSTA X reach out for ‘Love’ in groovy new music video

MONSTA X have returned with a stunning music video for ‘Love’, the title track of their newly-released mini-album ‘Shape Of Love’.

In the new visual, the boyband showcase their duality on a fashion runway-inspired set, showing off their vibrant streetwear outfits. They later dress up in extravagant, glittery tuxedos, taking the stage to perform to the groovy new track.

“You’re my love, it started at the first sight / Cuz you’re my, cuz you’re my love for me, baby / Finding love, I can’t hide anything from you / Cuz you’re my, cuz you’re my love for me, baby,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Shape Of Love’ arrives half a year after MONSTA X released their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ and their sophomore English album ‘The Dreaming’. The six-track record was initially due out on April 11, but was later delayed after several members of the group caught COVID-19 in the weeks leading up to the release.

Back in March, the group’s main vocalist Kihyun made his debut as a soloist with his first single album ‘Voyager’, making him the third member of the group, after rappers I.M and Joohoney, to release solo music.

“Joohoney gave me some advice, like real musical advice, like serious lyric advice,” he shared in a recent interview with NME. “But I.M was kind of teasing me and pretending to be a senior artist who made their solo [debut] previously, and [acting like] was older than me.”