MONSTA X return with fiery music video for ‘Rush Hour’

MONSTA X have dropped the music video for their new single ‘Rush Hour’, the title track of their 10th mini-album ‘No Limit’.

‘Rush Hour’ was co-produced by rapper Joohoney, who also wrote its lyrics alongside fellow members Kihyun and I.M. Frequent MONSTA X collaborator Ye-Yo!, who has worked on past title tracks from the group such as ‘Fatal Love’ and ‘Gambler’, also worked on lyrics and composition of the lead single.

The new song dropped with an accompanying video treatment along with MONSTA X’s tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’ at 2pm KST today (November 19). The release of ‘No Limit’ marks just five months after releasing their last Korean record, ‘One Of A Kind’.

Featuring a total of seven brand-new tracks, all of which Joohoney and I.M had both participated in as lyricists. Meanwhile, Hyungwon has been credited on B-side track ‘Mercy’ as both a writer and producer. The release of ‘No Limit’ and its title track notably don’t include leader Shownu, who had enlisted for mandatory military service in July this year.

MONSTA X are also set to release their sophomore English studio album on December 10, titled ‘The Dreaming’. The group will also be premiering their own debut feature film Monsta X: The Dreaming, which will hit theatres in conjunction with the record of the same name.

Set to arrive first in South Korea on December 8 before being available in over 70 countries on December 9 and 11, it will document the journeys of all six members through exclusive new footage, personal interviews in both Korean and English as well as special performances of some of their biggest hits.