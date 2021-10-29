MONSTA X to release their first film ‘The Dreaming’ in December

MONSTA X have announced the release of their first movie Monsta X: The Dreaming, scheduled to premiere in December.

READ MORE: Every MONSTA X song ranked in order of greatness

Monsta X: The Dreaming will be released in conjunction with the group’s upcoming English record of the same name, and is set to hit theatres first in South Korea on December 8, before arriving across the globe in over 70 countries on December 9 and 11. MONSTA X’s new movie is helmed by director Oh Yoon-dong, who had previously worked with BLACKPINK on their most recent film, BLACKPINK: The Movie.

The forthcoming full-length feature film will document the journeys of the group’s six members – Shownu, Joohoney, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Kihyun and I.M – over the past six years of their career through exclusive new footage, personal interviews in both Korean and English with each member, as well as special performances of some of their biggest hits. Fans can purchase tickets for the film here.

Advertisement

Additionally, the K-pop stars will also be premiering new songs from their second English-language studio album ‘The Dreaming’, including their recently-released English single ‘One Day’. The record is scheduled to be released in its entirety two days after the movie’s global premiere on December 10.

Meanwhile, the six-member group have also announced a new Korean-language mini-album titled ‘No Limit’, due out on November 19 at 2pm KST/5am GMT. This makes ‘No Limit’ the group’s 10th EP, following up on the ‘One Of A Kind’ mini-album that dropped earlier in June, featuring the lead single ‘Gamble’.