Moog, one of the world’s most famous synthesiser companies, has been accused of workplace discrimination, verbal abuse, physical assault and misogyny in a new lawsuit.

As first reported by The Asheville Blade, former sales assistant Hannah Green says she was subjected to frequent abuse and is suing the firm for over $1million to ensure “Moog Music never does this to anyone else ever again”.

Green joined the North Carolina firm in 2018 as a sales assistant and a “personal assistant to the head of sales”, but says she was given a full-time role that involved managing 20 accounts on her own by the end of the year.

She says her job title failed to properly reflect the change in tasks, and did not receive a title change after making an official request to the then-head of Moog’s sales department.

Green also decried Moog as a “boys club” and said she was constantly subjected to inappropriate humour, including “a joke about golden showers” and “a joke about killing a woman in a sales team meeting.”

Moog Management allegedly took no action when she reported the misconduct.

Other allegations include Green claiming that she was “verbally and physically intimidated” by a male co-worker during company event Moog Pro, with the lawsuit claiming that he put his hand on Green in “an aggressive manner while sitting across a small table screaming at her”.

In the exchange, which was said to focus on Green’s working hours, he was said to have told Green she was a “fucking liar” and would “never move up in the Sales Department”.

After the exchange, Green reportedly left “feeling bullied, harassed, and belittled, and suffering emotional distress”.

In April 2020, Green said that Moog was “dissolving her position”, which the lawsuit alleges was a false claim. Instead, she was then asked to stay until August 1, 2020, to train others on her duties.

It was around April last year that Green filed a charge with The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), alleging that she “had been discriminated against and harassed based on her gender (female) by her supervisors and co-workers”.

Green claims she was later filed for asserting her rights, and brought the latest lawsuit after her dismissal.

Responding to the claims, a Moog spokesperson said: “Given the matter is subject to pending litigation, we can only comment on some of the facts. First, this former employee filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC), and the EEOC subsequently investigated and dismissed the claim.

“Second, Moog Music conducted its own internal investigation and found that the allegations of the accuser regarding discrimination and retaliation to be unsubstantiated.