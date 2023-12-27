Moon Jong-up annnounces 2024 ‘Something Comes Up’ Asia tour

South Korean singer Moon Jong-up has announced his 2024 ‘Something Comes Up’ Asia tour.

On Boxing Day (December 26), Moon Jong-up announced the cities, dates and venues for his upcoming 2024 tour of Asia, titled ‘Something Comes Up’. The B.A.P singer’s upcoming solo Asia tour will feature four shows across three months.

It’ll kick off in Macau on January 13 at the H853 Entertainment Place Lisboeta Macau, before heading to the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo in February. Moon Jong-up will the wrap things up in March with a final concert at the New Taipei City Hall in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ticketing details for the singer’s 2024 ‘Something Comes Up’ Asia tour have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for Moon Jong-up’s 2024 ‘Something Comes Up’ Asia tour are:

JANUARY 2024

13: Macau, China, H853 Entertainment Place Lisboeta Macau

FEBRUARY 2024

23: Osaka, Japan, Takara Osaka

25: Tokyo, Japan, Supernova Kawasaki

MARCH 2024

16: Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei City Hall

In other touring news, South Korean indie rock band Wave to Earth have added a new date to the Manila stop of their ‘The First Era’ tour, with tickets set to go on sale this weekend on December 30.

Meanwhile, South Korean singer Yerin has announced her upcoming 2024 fanmeeting event ‘Woorin & I’ in Taipei. Elsewhere, Daesung of K-pop boyband Big Bang has announced the dates and venues for his upcoming ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour.