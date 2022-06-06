Moon Tang calls out toxicity on new single, ‘i hate u’

Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter Moon Tang has dropped a new track, ‘i hate u’.

Released on Friday (June 3), the track sees the Thai-Chinese artist singing about toxicity in relationships and friendships. “Girl you never listen to the other half of the story / You make you / Oh you’re wasting all of your time / Just magnifying things they don’t see,” Tang sings, over funky guitars and groovy production.

The track’s release was accompanied with a vibrant, film-like music video, depicting the musician delivering the track across a variety of locations in Hong Kong, from inside a room with a giant teddy bear, to malls, merry-go-rounds and public playgrounds.

Watch the music video for ‘i hate u’ here:

“Nobody hates you like I do” is prolly one of the most infp things to say! Hugs to everyone who feels the same,” the singer wrote about the track’s chorus on the video.

‘I hate u’ follows the single ‘Lately’, which was produced by her partner and frequent collaborator, Gareth.T. Last June, Tang guested on Gareth.T’s track ‘Honest’, which the R&B artist included on his debut album ‘To Be Honest’, released earlier this May.

The singer-songwriter first made her debut with the 2020 EP ‘Dear Moon’. The release featured five tracks, including an appearance from Malaysian singer-songwriter, Lester Lam.