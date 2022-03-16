Moonstar88, Imago perform at Philippine vice president Leni Robredo’s election campaign rally

Filipino bands Moonstar88 and Imago have headlined the latest election campaign rally for Philippine vice president Leni Robredo.

The local acts made their appearance at the “People’s Rally” stage on March 12 at Echague, Isabela, showcasing their support for Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Moonstar88 sang their hits ‘Gilid’, ‘Migraine’, ‘Panalangin’ and ‘Torete’ and shared their rendition of the Eraserheads track ‘Magasin’. Imago, on the other hand, closed the event with their performance of their famous anthems ‘Ewan’, ‘Akap’ and ‘Sundo’.

Advertisement

Other musicians have also graced Robredo’s previous campaign rallies. In Bacolod City, artists who lent their talents for the campaign include Kyla, The Company, Kuh Ledesma, Gab Valenciano and Curtismith.

In Iloilo City, former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia led the performances, along with musicians Juan Karlos, Rivermaya and Bituin Escalante. Last year, Buendia was one of the first artists to voice out his support for the presidential candidate after he tweeted a “half serious joke” about a possible Eraserheads reunion “if Leni runs”. He visited Robredo in her office bearing a 25th anniversary vinyl edition copy of ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’ a few months after.

Meanwhile, indie-folk outfit Ben&Ben have expressed their willingness to participate at the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Pasig City happening on March 20. In the group’s Facebook post on Monday (March 14), they tagged “Pasig City” as their location, with the emoji of a pink flower as the caption. They also replied “g” to a comment about them joining the rally.