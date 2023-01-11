Moonstar88 release new single produced by Eraserheads members

Filipino rockers Moonstar88 have released ‘Parola’, a new single produced by Eraserheads‘ Raymund and Buddy.

The Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala-produced ‘Parola’, which means ‘Lighthouse’ in Tagalog, was released on January 6 alongside a lyric video and sees Moonstar88 imparting their advice to couples on being each other’s guiding light, according to a statement shared with ABS-CBN News. The Herbert Hernandez-written track was also inspired by the sights of the Batanes province, the statement reveals, from the House of Stones landmark to the natural greenery of the area.

Listen to ‘Parola’ below.

‘Parola’ is Moonstar88’s second single from their upcoming album ‘Lourdes 2088’ and follows their September 2022 track ‘Next Week’. It is currently unknown if both Marasigan and Zybala are involved as producers for any further tracks on the album, with Zabala having joined the band in 2016 following the dismissal of bassist Paolo Bernaldo in 2015.

Moonstar88 previously released ‘Paasa’, their collaborative single with Noel Cabangon, in February last year. They have released a total of five studio albums, with the most recent coming in the form of the 2012 effort ‘This Year’. The group have largely kept to releasing singles since, with the exception of their 2018 EP ‘Strings Attached’. They notably released four singles in 2020 following a short hiatus after the release of the ‘Strings Attached’ EP including ‘Naantala’ featuring Marasigan.

The band notably threw their support behind Filipino presidential candidate Leni Robredo during the elections held last year. The band joined Imago to headline an election campaign rally for Robredo in March, performing their tracks ‘Gilid’, ‘Migraine’, ‘Panalangin’ and ‘Torete’ and their rendition of the Eraserheads track ‘Magasin’.

Marasigan and Zabala were both recently involved in the successful Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo reunion concert, joining Ely Buendia and Marcus Adoro onstage for the first time since 2014 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City on December 2022. Following the success of the concert, Buendia has since teased plans for a world tour, though no further details have been revealed as of the time of writing.