Moonstar88 to showcase their B-sides in livestream concert ‘B-Show Na ‘To’

Filipino rock outfit Moonstar88 are set to perform a livestream concert dubbed B-Show Na ‘To this week.

The concert, which was announced via a GMA Network report last week, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (August 18) at 8PM Philippines time. The concert will be free to stream via the band’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

Per GMA Network’s report, B-Show Na ‘To will see the quartet perform their B-sides live over the course of the performance, while sharing previously unheard stories behind their music and personal experiences.

Moonstar88’s most recent release is their collaborative single with Noel Cabangon entitled ‘Paasa’, which was released in February this year. Prior to the release of the single, Moonstar88 released four singles in 2020. The long-running band have released five studio albums to date.

Last month, the band performed alongside Sandwich, Imago, Pedicab and more for the virtual fundraiser concert It Takes A Village.

It Takes A Village was organised to raise funds for Sandwich and Imago bassist Myrene Academia’s brother Marlo who had suffered a stroke in late June.