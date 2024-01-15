Moose Blood return after hiatus following “inappropriate behaviour” allegations

Moose Blood have announced their return from a six-year hiatus following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The band announced their hiatus in 2018 after being removed from a tour supporting Good Charlotte. It came after drummer Glenn Harvey left the band in March 2017 following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Frontman Eddy Brewerton was then accused in early 2018 of stealing nude photos from a woman’s phone – allegations that he denies.

Advertisement

“We have been condemned in the absence of fact off the back of serious false allegations, and a situation concerning our former drummer,” the band wrote at the time, allegations they have not spoken of since.

“We are genuine, decent human beings who work hard at something we love,” the band added. “We take slight comfort in knowing that the people who do actually know us, knows this to be true. Rumours have escalated beyond belief and it makes us sick to our stomachs that we have been very wrongly labelled with these horrendous, incorrect terms.”

Now, they have announced they will return this summer for a one-off gig at The Underworld in London on June 8, celebrating 10 years of debut album ‘I’ll Keep You In Mind, From Time To Time’.

Upon the allegations being made, Moose Blood released a statement, indicating that they are to take legal action over the stolen nude photos allegation.

“We are aware of an allegation made against us concerning alleged theft of photographs and invasion of privacy,” they said in a statement. “This allegation is entirely false and we strongly refute it. Until now we have resisted giving it any credence by commenting. However, the many repeats on social media have left us no option but to make our position clear.

Advertisement

“We are taking legal action. The process to resolve this issue is underway. We do not propose to comment further at this stage. We’d like to thank all our fans from the bottom of our hearts for your true loyalty & support.”

In 2018, anti-harassment group Girls Against announced they would be pulling out of working with Truck Festival over its failure to remove Moose Blood from its line-up that year.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.