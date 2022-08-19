Ticketing details for Maroon 5’s Asia tour revealed

Tticketing details for American pop-rock band Maroon 5’s upcoming ‘WORLD TOUR 2022’ dates in Asia have been released.

Live Nation took to Instagram to disclose ticketing details for the LA band’s 28 November show at the Singapore National Stadium. Presale tickets will be released on 25 August at 10AM, though PayPal users are entitled to access from 24 August at 10AM. Prospective PayPal users can register here. Presale tickets for the Manila and Bangkok shows have ended.

General ticket sales will go live in Singapore on 26 August at 10AM via Ticketmaster or SingPost outlets. General ticket sales have already begun in Manila and Bangkok. Tickets for the 8 December show in Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena will cost between PHP2,500 to PHP23,500, and can be purchased here.

Tickets for the 10 December show at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok will cost between THB2,500 to THB12,000, and can be purchased here. As the time of writing, details for the 30 November show in South Korea, alongside the 3, 4 and 6 December shows in Japan have yet to be revealed.

The band’s 2022 appearances in Asia are their first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last visit saw them stopping for performances in Tokyo, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Macau, Pasay, Singapore and Bangkok while they were touring in support of their sixth studio album ‘Red Pill Blues’ in 2019.

Maroon 5’s latest studio release, ‘JORDI’, is their seventh overall and was released in June 2021. In a 3/5-star review, NME’s El Hunt noted that the effort “tries its hand at nearly every strand of contemporary pop” but “excels at very little”, but praised the segments which featured no guest artists and instead favoured “wide-screen arena-pop with messier, more complicated subject matter”.

Maroon 5’s shows in Asia are one of the various international music events slated to take place in the region for the rest of 2022. Other events include regional tours by SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber and Beabadoobee, as well as festivals such as the return of Djakarta Warehouse Project, the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, Good Vibes Weekender in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta’s We The Fest and Synchronize Fest, as well as the inaugural editions of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta and Manila.

Maroon 5’s world tour concert dates in Asia are:

November 28 – National Stadium, Singapore

November 30 – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea

December 3 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

December 4 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

December 6 – Osaka Done, Osaka, Japan

December 8 – MOA Arena, Manila, Philippines

December 10 – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand