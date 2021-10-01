Morgan Wallen banned from attending the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen has been banned from attending this year’s CMA Music Awards, despite being nominated for Album of The Year at the event.

Wallen sparked controversy back in February after a video of him using a racial slur surfaced. He was subsequently dropped by a number of radio stations, as well as his record label, Big Loud. Despite as much, sales for his recent album ‘Dangerous’ surged, and Wallen maintained the Number One spot on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart for a record-breaking ten weeks.

His return to the spotlight came in May when he performed for the first time since the incriminating video leaked, making an appearance at Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse bar in his hometown of Nashville. He then returned to country radio in June.

Among the fallout from the video was Wallen being banned from a number of awards ceremonies, including the Academy of Country Music. Now, ahead of this year’s awards, which will take place on November 10 in Nashville, the event have confirmed that Wallen will not be allowed to attend.

Back in May, the CMAs stated that they would allow Wallen to be nominated in categories for his recorded music “so as not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators,” but in solo categories such as Male Vocalist of the Year, he would be barred from nomination. The country singer was subsequently nominated for Album of The Year at the 2021 CMAs.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times about the new decision, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern explained: “This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct.

“Honouring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that, two months after Morgan Wallen first pledged to donate “around $500,000” (£366,000) to Black-led organisations, the disgraced country star has reportedly only committed a total of $165,000 (£121,000), which was given to a single group.