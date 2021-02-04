Morgan Wallen dropped by Big Loud Records after using racial slur

Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely by his label Big Loud Records after video emerged of him this week using a racial slur.

The country singer has also been dropped by a number of radio stations after TMZ released footage of him using a racist slur last weekend.

Wallen told the outlet that he was “embarrassed and sorry”, adding: “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen’s label Big Loud confirmed yesterday (February 3) that they had dropped the singer, tweeting a statement which read: “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely.”

The label added that they had the support of Republic Records, which co-released Wallen’s recent ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’, who agreed that “such behaviour will not be tolerated”.

Wallen has not responded to being dropped by Big Loud.

The broadcaster Country Music Television has also condemned the singer, saying in a statement: “After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms.

“We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Academy of Country Music, meanwhile, said that it was halting Wallen’s “potential involvement and eligibility” for this year’s ACM Awards.

“As a result of this unprecedented situation, the Academy will be reviewing our awards eligibility and submission process, ensuring our nominees consistently reflect the Academy’s integrity.”

Back in October, Wallen’s scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live was cancelled at the last minute after footage emerged of him breaking Covid-19 rules by partying with fans without wearing a mask.