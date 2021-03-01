Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ sets new country album record weeks on from racial slur

Morgan Wallen‘s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ has become the first country music album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200 despite the star seeing airplay cut after he used a racial slur.

The disgraced US singer-songwriter was dropped by his label Big Loud last month after a video surfaced of him making the remark. Radio stations also removed his music from their playlists.

‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ is the only country music album to spend seven consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard chart.

Advertisement

As Billboard reports, the only other country set to tally its first six weeks at Number One was Garth Brooks’ ‘The Chase’ in 1992. And the last album to spend seven weeks in a row at Number One – regardless of genre – was Drake’s ‘Views’ in 2016.

The video that caused Wallen to be dropped by his label in February was filmed by one of his neighbours and saw the star telling someone: “Take care of this pussy-ass n***a.”

Wallen issued an apology after the clip was shared, saying: “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.

“There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.

“I was wrong. It’s on me, and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in,” he said.

Advertisement

Big Loud, an imprint of Republic, said in a statement that they had suspended Wallen’s contract “indefinitely”. “Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behaviour will not be tolerated,” it said.