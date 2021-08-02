Morray enlists Polo G for new ‘Trenches’ remix

Morray has tapped Polo G for a remix of his song ‘Trenches’, alongside a new music video.

“They say I’m the MVP, they ain’t even seen my best play / I done took some losses, type of shit to make your chest ache,” Polo raps during his guest verse on the song, which sees Morray reflecting on his upbringing and declare “love for the ghetto, love for the hood“.

The Justice Silvera-directed video follows a young mechanic and his family, showing him working throughout the day, eventually fixing Morray’s car before returning home to his partner and daughter. Interspersed with that is footage of Morray and Polo performing their respective parts.

Watch the video for the ‘Trenches’ remix below:

The original version of ‘Trenches’ is lifted from Morray’s debut album ‘Street Sermons’, which was released back in April of last year. It included the singer and rapper’s breakout single ‘Quicksand’, which arrived last year.

Polo G, meanwhile, teamed up with Gunna and Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard last month for a new track titled ‘Waves’, taken from Leonard’s upcoming ‘Culture Jam’ project.

The rapper also recently appeared on The Kid LAROI‘s new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, featuring on ‘Not Sober’.