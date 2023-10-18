Morrissey claims Capitol Records boss wants to “wreck” his career

Morrissey has claimed that the CEO of Capitol Records is trying to derail his career.

The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted an image of Capitol Records’ logo on his website on Sunday (October 15) under the headline “CAPITOL WRECKERS”, but with no basis for his attack.

He also included a photo of Capitol Music Group Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer and wrote: “Hi! I run Capitol Records and if I want to wreck Morrissey’s career no one can stop me. Bye, now!”

NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment, with the label yet to provide a response.

Capitol Records linked up with Morrissey in autumn 2022 to release his album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which the singer has called “the best album of my life”. By last December, Morrissey had cut ties with the label.

He also revealed that Miley Cyrus – who recorded backing vocals for ‘Bonfire…’ track ‘I Am Veronica’ in 2020 – had asked to have her vocals removed from the song.

As Stereogum notes, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ is still a Capitol release, and Morrissey has been involved in a public spat with the label over the past year.

In February he announced that he was “coming around to the belief” that Capitol was “intentionally sabotaging” his album. A week later he said that Capitol was promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘satanism'” but not his album.

Morrissey’s latest post about Capitol ended with a video of someone flying a plane over the Capitol offices with a message trailing behind it: “Release Mozi’s ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers!'”

@officialmoz How do you get someone’s attention? You fly a plane over their building! @capitolrecords please release Moz’s “Bonfire of Teenagers”! Day 3 pic.twitter.com/LQQCl3hzqL — Terrance Stamp (@TerranceStamp) October 14, 2023

The singer-songwriter’s last album was 2020’s ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain‘. Earlier this year he revealed that he’s recorded a new album titled ‘Without Music The World Dies’ and has been appealing for labels or “private investors” to release the record.

Meanwhile, Morrissey announced recently new 2023 tour dates in Asia and Australia – see the full list of dates here. The singer wrapped a UK and Ireland headline tour this summer.