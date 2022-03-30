Morrissey responds to Will Smith Oscar slap with Smiths meme

Morrissey has responded to Will Smith‘s slapping of Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars by sharing a meme that references a song by The Smiths.

During Sunday’s (March 27) ceremony, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock following a joke the comedian made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she has alopecia.

Numerous celebrities have since taken to social media to share their takes on the incident, including the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Amy Schumer, Jim Carrey and many more.

Advertisement

Now, former Smiths frontman Morrissey has responded to the incident with a meme that includes the title to the band’s 1985 single ‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’.

Seemingly poking fun at the fact that both Will and Jada’s family name makes them ‘The Smiths’, Morrissey’s meme features a black and white image of Will, with his now infamous facial expression after shouting at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

Check out his post below:

The LAPD confirmed after the ceremony that Chris Rock is not planning on pressing charges against Will Smith over the incident.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” a statement from the LAPD reads.

Advertisement

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith has since issued a formal apology to Rock via his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Morrissey has announced Viva Moz Vegas, a five-date residency taking place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace – get tickets here.

According to a press release, Viva Moz Vegas “will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album”.