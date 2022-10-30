Morrissey’s new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ to feature Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Flea and more

Morrissey‘s long-awaited new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has finally been given a release date, and a bounty of special guests including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and members of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The former Smiths frontman’s 14th solo album was first announced in May 2021, when he told fans: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life,” adding: “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

It appears the highest bidder – in the United States at least – was Capitol Records, who will release ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ in February 2023. The album does not have a UK release planned so far, with no label currently inking a deal with the singer.

A message on Morrissey’s website reveals that Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt was behind the desk for ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, and he is also one of the musicians to appear on the record, alongside current Red Hot Chili Peppers members Chad Smith and Flea as well as former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Also involved are Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and Jesse Tobias.

The message then went on to reveal that the Capitol deal for ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ also incorporates the rights to reissue Morrissey’s solo albums Capitol Records (Los Angeles) has also licensed the rights to re-release Morrissey’s albums ‘Southpaw Grammar’, ‘You Are The Quarry’, ‘Ringleader Of The Tormentors’, ‘Years Of Refusal’ and ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’ on vinyl.

See the tracklist for ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ below. Morrissey has been playing the album’s title track on tour for a while now, He previously said the song was inspired by “England’s 9/11”, the Manchester Arena bombing. In May, he debuted the album single ‘I AM Veronica’ for the first time, with another new song, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, performed on a UK tour last month.

1. ‘I Am Veronica’

2. ‘Rebels Without Applause’

3. ‘Kerouac’s Crack’

4. ‘Ha Ha Harlem’

5. ‘I Live in Oblivion’

6. ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’

7. ‘My Funeral’

8. ‘Diana Dors’

9. ‘I Ex-love You’

10. ‘Sure Enough The Telephone Rings’

11. ‘Saint In a Stained Glass Window’

Next month, Morrissey will head out on a North American headline tour. The ‘Live In Concert’ tour kicks off in Ontario, California on Friday November 11. Morrissey is then set to undertake an additional ten shows across America, including two nights at The Magnolia in El Cajon, CA.

See the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

11 – Ontario, CA, Toyota Arena

12 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

14 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

18 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

22 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Union Event Center

23 – Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

25 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore

26 – Milwaukee, WI, The Riverside Theater

28 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

30 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Newark, NJ, Prudental Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

4 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway